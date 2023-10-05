How West Is Fostering Armenia For Terrorism?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
After the fiasco of the separatist groups in Garabagh, Armenian
terrorism has become much more active. Many video footage of
intensive training of terrorist groups have been circulated on
social media. This once again shows that Armenian armed groups
strengthened their revanchist position after being disarmed and
removed from Azerbaijan's Garabagh.
Armenia, which on the one hand blames Russia and on the other
hand international organizations, tries to express its aggression
through terrorism.
It should be recalled that at one time the ASALA organization,
under the leadership of Monte Melkonyan, carried out several
terrorist incidents in France, Lebanon and other countries. I
wonder if any Armenian terrorism can happen after Azerbaijan's
anti-terrorist measures? Or will Armenia turn to the West again and
play the role of a mediator in implementing France's crusading
policy in the Middle East in the South Caucasus?
"As a result of the 28-year occupation of Garabagh, which is
currently the territory of Azerbaijan, there have been changes in
geopolitical balances. However, starting from 2020, Azerbaijan
liberated its lands and became a regional power in the Caucasus and
was able to maintain balance in the region thanks to the perfect
strategy, political course and strong army."
Turkish military expert Yücel Karauz said these words in a
comment to AZERNEWS .
According to him, with its victory, Azerbaijan changed the
outdated political scheme of 1991 and even influenced the system of
the 1800s. The expert noted that currently, other parties with an
interest in the region should also come to terms with these
realities, but on the contrary, they are creating conditions for
Armenia to resort to terrorism.
"It seems that Armenia does not want to come to terms with the
current situation and is trying to strengthen terrorism in the last
option. Of course, it is impossible for Armenia to implement them
alone. In fact, Armenia acts as a proxy state on behalf of
France, the United States and other countries. I reminded
that Armenia once acted on the instructions of Russia. But when it
received the support it expected from Russia, it turned its
direction to France and other Western countries."
According to the military expert, all this cannot be considered
a great threat to Azerbaijan. Provocations against the government
is expected in both Turkiye and Azerbaijan though hands of internal
factors. But the truth is that their influence cannot hinder the
activity of either Turkiye or Azerbaijan in the new geopolitical
reality.
Yücel Karauz also touched on the increase of anti-Russian mood
in Armenia.
"Currently, Armenia has gradually distanced Russia from the
position of a geopolitical and geostrategic partner. Perhaps, in
the future, Armenians may demand the withdrawal of Russian
peacekeepers stationed in Gyumri and other borders. Preparations
are underway. But for Armenia, which lived under the control of the
Soviet Union for 70 years, this is not an easy decision. Because
its negative effects will last for a long time. The influence of
the EU on Armenia worries Iran in particular. Because either
Pashinyan or the leader who will replace him will continue the work
of the West. But even if the prime minister changes in Armenia, the
country will not be able to maintain its internal stability, nor
will it be able to move towards economic development," the military
expert added.
Yücel Karauz also touched on the issue of France. He called
France's crusading policy in the South Caucasus, using Armenia, a
weak strategy. The expert noted that at the current stage it seems
unrealistic that France can achieve what it wants in the
region.
"France is trying to use its lost reputation in Africa and its
ineffectiveness in the European Union and NATO as an attempt to
intervene in the Caucasus. Because the geography of the Caucasus is
in harmony with the world geography and geostrategic interests.
Although France is trying to be a leader in the region, I don't
think it will be successful. Because France's behavior and biased
position increased mistrust towards it in the South Caucasus,"
Yücel Karauz added.
In conclusion, the military expert expressed his opinion about
Pashinyan's rule and noted that the clans in the West and Armenia
want to end Pashinyan's era. According to the West, the defeat of a
state should bear both military and political responsibility. In
this regard, Pashinyan will probably be removed from his post. But
a new pro-Western leader must be replaced.
