War Update: Ukraine's Defense Forces Repel Russian Attacks In Five Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled Russian attacks in the Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting losses on Russian occupation troops and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 12 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and three strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems. Ukrainian missile units hit Russia's communications center, one surface-to-air missile system, one heavy flamethrower system, three artillery systems, and one electronic warfare system.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched three missile strikes and 49 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 26 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units are carrying out tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and continue shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. The enemy launched an air strike near the Sumy region's Hrabovske. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops launched air strikes near the Kharkiv region's Ivanivka and Kyslivka. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks to the east of the Luhansk region's Makiivka. Russians launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Bilohorivka and the Donetsk region's Spirne. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces achieved success to the east of the Donetsk region's Andriivka. The enemy made unsuccessful attempts to regain its lost positions to the east of Dyliivka. Russians launched air strikes near Klishchiivka and Ivanopillia. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian forces repelled more than 10 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Russians launched air strikes near Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka. About

10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Zolota Nyvaa and Vodiane. The enemy launched air strikes near Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled Russian attacks to the southeast of the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne. The enemy launched air strikes near Novodarivka and Robotyne. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian invaders launched air strikes near the Kherson region's Beryslav, Kozatske, Odradokamianka and Mykolaivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine