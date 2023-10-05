Introducing Kimpton Shanghai: A Creative Haven Crafted By Studio Carter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lesiure Hall

KIMPTON SUITE

ROBBYN CARTER

Shanghai welcomes a new addition to its vibrant tapestry with the unveiling of Kimpton Shanghai. Designed by Robbyn Carter, founder of Studio Carter.

- Robbyn CarterLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The dynamic city of Shanghai welcomes a groundbreaking addition to its vibrant tapestry with the grand unveiling of Kimpton Shanghai. Designed by the visionary Robbyn Carter , founder of Studio Carter , this newly inaugurated hotel promises to redefine hospitality by blending artistic innovation with community engagement.Nestled in the heart of Shanghai, Kimpton Shanghai is not just a hotel; it's an immersive experience that beckons the creative community. Studio Carter's meticulous interior design has transformed the space into an open door that fosters connections among local creators, visionaries, and dreamers. With an ethos of celebrating contrasts, the hotel bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, all while inviting guests to delve into the local creative pulse.From arrival, Kimpton Shanghai envelops its guests in an unparalleled hospitality that encourages cultural exploration. The reception area doubles as a cultural curator, offering curated experiences that extend beyond its walls. Guests can delve into the local scene through specially crafted Kimpton playlists and a thoughtfully selected array of books.The Discovery Bar, a unique welcome concept, empowers guests to personalize their stay by selecting amenity scents and teas that resonate with them. Kimpton Shanghai is replete with moments of discovery; hidden cabinets, private gardens, and exclusive reading nooks pepper the premises, providing havens for relaxation and inspiration.A fusion of Shanghai's European influences and a futuristic interpretation of Shikumen architecture graces the hotel's design, paying homage to the city's heritage. The hotel's pièce de résistance is its Franco-Chinois-inspired brasserie, where contemporary Chinese flavors merge harmoniously with French culinary finesse. The dining area's atrium-inspired design seamlessly melds indoor and outdoor spaces, leading to a lush garden terrace boasting its chef's garden, a true embodiment of farm-to-table gastronomy.As if curated by a symphony conductor, the bar, inspired by 18th-century French salons, orchestrates an intimate space that invites dialogue and serendipitous encounters. Live music, DJ sets, and spoken word performances foster an atmosphere of enlightenment, where local artists and cultural organizations find a platform to share their inspirations.The guest rooms at Kimpton Shanghai exude an air of luxury and tranquility. A captivating stone hearth cradles a candle fireplace, inviting guests to unwind and recharge. Modern conveniences are seamlessly integrated into each room, with cleverly concealed mini-bars and a commitment to reducing plastic waste. Filtered water taps eliminate the need for disposable plastic bottles, underscoring Studio Carter's dedication to sustainability.Bathrooms are reimagined as personal sanctuaries, with custom-made bathtubs and European timber-style floors that exude elegance. Kimpton Shanghai is a testament to Studio Carter's commitment to luxury and environmental responsibility, promising guests a space to rediscover and rekindle their connection with each stay.Embark on a journey of discovery at Kimpton Shanghai, where every corner tells a story, and every visit unveils a new layer of creativity. For more information or to book your stay, please visit.About Studio Carter: Studio Carter, founded by Robbyn Carter, is an interior design powerhouse known for its ability to infuse spaces with artistic integrity and cultural vibrancy. With a diverse industry portfolio, Studio Carter prides itself on crafting environments that celebrate innovation, sustainability, and human connection. Through their collaboration with Kimpton Shanghai, Studio Carter continues to push the boundaries of design, inviting guests to embark on an immersive journey that transcends the ordinary. StudiocarterFor media inquiries, please contact:Alison KennedyMedia Contact 3233943999

