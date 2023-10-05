Absorb Partners With Churnzero To Enhance Customer Training & Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Absorb expands focus on customer training use case with new partnership

- Peggy Pulliam, Vice President of Client Services, Absorb LMS

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Absorb, a modern, AI-powered learning management system (LMS) platform is thrilled to announce its partnership with ChurnZero , a leading product for customer success enablement. Together, Absorb and ChurnZero aim to help organizations improve their customers' satisfaction, retention, and upsell opportunity through an integrated and holistic suite of tools. This partnership is timely as data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index shows that customer satisfaction is at its lowest levels in almost 20 years. Through a thoughtful combination of education and digital enablement, Absorb and ChurnZero aim to help turn this around. This partnership continues to expand on Absorb's commitment and focus to provide a leading solution for customer training.

“With a large percentage of customers using our LMS to enable external training, our partnership with ChurnZero is based on the fundamental belief that true customer success is achieved when empowerment meets education,” says Peggy Pulliam, Vice President of Client Services, Absorb LMS.“Our partnership is aimed at reshaping how businesses engage, educate, and empower their customers to drive business value and growth.”

Absorb and ChurnZero are both highly recognized as leading solutions in their respective areas on G2. Most recently, Absorb won the #1 spot in 27 LMS G2 Reports. Meanwhile, ChurnZero took home G2 awards for Fastest Growing Product and Best Product Management Product.

“Customer education is fundamental to customer success," says Alli Tiscornia, Chief Customer Officer, ChurnZero.“Through our partnership with Absorb LMS, we're working to make it less complex and more impactful for customer success teams to manage customer education within their main CS platform-with significant benefits for ChurnZero users and their customers alike.”

ChurnZero's integration with Absorb LMS will enable users to seamlessly manage and enhance customer education from within ChurnZero. Enterprises can provision customer contacts as Absorb LMS learners, use segmentation to assign courses based on role and customer journey stage, and automate course enrollment with ChurnZero's behavioral and usage data. CS teams can guide customers through their learning journeys with automated steps and monitor learners' progress through the ChurnZero dashboard, enabling them to fine-tune training content.

As companies across industries continue to tackle declining customer satisfaction rates, this partnership will equip them with the right tools to meet and address customers where they are. Customer centricity is key to navigating a tumultuous churn climate. Together, Absorb and ChurnZero will be bringing their customer-obsessed approach to organizations that need it the most.

About Absorb

Absorb Software is an AI-powered learning management system (LMS) provider. Absorb LMS is purpose-built for an engaging, personalized learner experience and efficient administration that enables millions of employees, customers, partners, and members to discover, absorb, and apply the knowledge they need. From meeting compliance to motivating learners, up-skilling/re-skilling, and creating/curating to monetizing course content, the platform unlocks potential. For more information, please visit .

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for customer success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale. ChurnZero's customer success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AITM to help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue. The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to customer success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact. Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

Vanessa Ogibowski

Absorb Software



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Twitter