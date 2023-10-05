UAE: Plastic Bags To Be Banned In THIS Emirate From January 2024; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ras Al Khaimah's government has declared that they will ban single-use plastic bags beginning January 1, 2024.

The Environment Protection and Development Authority (Epda) of the emirate provided more information on the new regulation on Wednesday, which is in accordance with the general ban on single-use plastics that the UAE announced earlier this year.

According to Law No.4 of 2023 signed by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, both the use and circulation of these plastics would be prohibited throughout the emirate starting next year.

These include plastics distributed at bakeries, supermarket stores, and other clothes and electronics retailers, among others.

The UAE will start enforcing a total ban on single-use plastic bags in January 2024 as part of its national sustainability initiative, banning their import, manufacture, and distribution. The ban on plastic will extend to further items like cups, plates, silverware, containers, and boxes

two years later, in January 2026. These include stirrers, straws, chopsticks, knives, forks, and chopsticks.

Five other emirates had previously declared restrictions or prohibitions on the usage of plastic. Since July 1, 2022, retailers in Dubai have started charging 25 fils per bag, while a ban on single-use plastics took effect in Abu Dhabi on June 1, 2022. Beginning on October 1, 2022, Sharjah implemented a 25-fil tax on single-use plastic bags, with a ban expected to take effect on January 1, 2024. A ban on plastic bags will take effect in Umm Al Quwain and Ajman as of 2023.