Kia announces its participation at the 2023 Geneva International Motor Show

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 4, 2023: Kia Middle East & Africa is thrilled to announce its participation at the Geneva International Motor Show, which will take place at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre in Doha, Qatar, from October 5 to October 14, 2023. The sustainable mobility solutions brand is set to showcase its latest vehicle-line up in a dedicated 1,372 sqm booth spanning across two levels. This immersive display will feature the Telluride and Sportage, the hybrid models including the K8 HEV, K5 HEV and Sorento HEV, and the highly anticipated EV models – EV6, EV9 and the concept EV5.



Kia will be hosting a press conference at the show on October 6, attended by regional media, VIP customers, and industry experts to unveil its all-electric models: EV9, EV6 and concept EV5, marking a historic milestone for the brand as the first dedicated EVs to be introduced in the Middle East. This significant introduction underscores Kia's positioning as a premium and aspirational EV brand in the region, aligning with Kia's vision to become a 'Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.'



Kia's booth at the Geneva International Motor Show, designed using natural plants, promises an immersive experience for visitors featuring reflective surfaces that create four distinct sensory visual environments – Light, Air, Earth, and Water.



SooHang Chang, President, Kia Middle East & Africa, commented: “Participating in the Geneva International Motor Show in Doha is yet another remarkable achievement for us at Kia, signifying our growth and expansion within the Middle East. As one of the top five brands in the region, our current and latest vehicle lineup showcased at the Kia booth during the motor show represents our future vision of becoming a ‘Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.’ This includes our EV lineup including EV9, EV6 and concept EV5. Kia's commitment to sustainability goes beyond electric vehicles, we are also proud to introduce our 10 must-have sustainable items, a significant aspect of our overarching Design Sustainability Strategy. These materials, meticulously integrated into the Kia EV9, exemplify our vision for a greener and more environmentally responsible future. We remain committed to developing futuristic, innovative, and sustainable ways of transportation and hope to inspire our customers and ourselves in creating a carbon-neutral reality."



