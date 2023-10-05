Instrument Transformer Market Projected To Surpass US$ 6.74 Billion By 2028 At A Significant CAGR Of 6.50%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The instrument transformer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% to reach the market size of US$6.748 billion by the year 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the instrument transformer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$6.748 billion by 2028.The prime factors propelling the instrument transformer market growth include advancements in technology, increased demand for electricity, a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability, and growing demand for instrument transformers in emerging markets, which is further fueling growth in this sector.The market for instrument transformers is a significant and expansive global industry, encompassing a wide range of electrical devices that are specifically designed to measure and monitor a variety of electrical parameters. These parameters can include current, voltage, power factor, and frequency, among others. Instrument transformers are essential components in many industries, including power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial settings, where they play a critical role in ensuring accuracy and reliability in the measurement and monitoring of electrical systems. By providing precise and dependable readings of various electrical parameters, instrument transformers help to maintain the safety and efficiency of electrical systems, while also contributing to the overall productivity and success of industries that rely on these systems.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in February 2023, Telawne unveiled its IoT-powered smart transformers at ELECRAMA 2023, promising to deliver superior power quality and help utilities cut maintenance costs.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, the global instrument transformer market is segmented into current transformers and potential transformers. The current transformer segment is probably going to be the most noticeable fragment in the market during the estimated time frame. Current transformers (CTs) are the most commonly used form of instrument transformers. CTs are utilized in various applications, including power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial processes. On the other hand, potential transformers (PTs) are employed in a more limited capacity but are crucial for measuring voltage in high-voltage systems.Based on voltage, the global instrument transformer market is divided into low, medium, and high. The high voltage segment is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing demand for electricity from developing countries and the need to upgrade and modernize aging power infrastructure. The growth of the high-voltage segment is also being driven by the growing adoption of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, which require high-voltage instrument transformers to transmit electricity over long distances.Based on end users, the instrument transformer market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment is expected to have the highest growth in the global instrument transformer market during the forecast period. The industrial segment includes a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, and construction. These industries are all heavily reliant on electricity, and they are increasingly investing in automation and robotics to improve their efficiency and productivity. This is leading to a growing demand for instrument transformers to measure and monitor the electrical parameters of these industrial systems.Geographically, North America accounts for a significant share of the global instrument transformer market. The USA's instrument transformer market is experiencing growth due to various factors, including the adoption of renewable energy and the implementation of smart grids. The USA's instrument transformer market is experiencing growth due to various factors, including the adoption of renewable energy and the implementation of smart grids. The use of renewable energy sources like wind and solar power necessitates sophisticated monitoring and control systems and instrument transformers are essential components for accurately measuring and managing power output variations and ensuring grid stability.

