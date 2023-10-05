Aniview And NEW ID Forge A Partnership To Revolutionize Free Ad-Supported TV Channels

Aniview , a leading global ad tech and media company, and NEW ID , a pioneering force in technology-based content services in Asia, have united forces in an innovative partnership that promises to reshape the landscape of free ad-supported TV (FAST).

Over the past two years, the two companies have been working together to jointly develop a CTV ad server and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) solution to target the monetization of FAST channels. This partnership also marks the launch of the first CTV ad server and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) platform specifically designed for the Asian market. NEW ID will exclusively introduce Aniview's solutions to the Korean and Japanese markets initially, followed by a rollout throughout Asia where FAST is expected to grow.

By combining Aniview's cutting-edge CTV ad server & dynamic ad insertion (DAI) technology with NEW ID's playout solution, this groundbreaking partnership aims to create a comprehensive and compelling ad-supported TV channel experience for viewers . The result is a win-win scenario for both content creators and consumers, as this innovative approach ensures maximum engagement and monetization opportunities.

With over 200 premium Asian FAST channels available across more than 30 major global platforms, NEW ID leads the FAST industry as both a content distributor and media tech company with the capacity to create, brand, build, schedule, and monetize FAST channels. This year NEW ID released its own CTV app,“BINGE Korea” to target viewers in the US. Variety has recognized NEW ID as the top content distributor of International FAST channels in the U.S. in its most recent FAST report. With a presence across North America, LATAM, Europe, and Asia, NEW ID has established its own network of advertising partners worldwide to monetize its impressive portfolio of channels.

Aniview has been at the forefront of ad tech innovation since its inception in 2013. The company has developed a patented video player technology, a high-performance ad server, and a robust video marketplace that have collectively propelled it to being a driving force in the global video advertising ecosystem. Aniview's solutions seamlessly cover variformats, including desktop, mobile, in-app, connected TV, and over-the-top (OTT), making it an ideal partner to revolutionize the delivery of ad-supported TV channels.

June Park, CEO of NEW ID, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: "Our collaboration with Aniview marks a significant step towards realizing our vision of enhancing the value of Asian content on a global scale. By leveraging Aniview's state-of-the-art unified technology, we are poised to provide a seamless and captivating ad-supported TV channel experience that aligns with the evolving preferences of modern viewers."

Alon Carmel, CEO at Aniview, commented: "We are excited to join forces with NEW ID and embark on a journey that redefines free ad-supported TV channels. By combining our expertise and technology, we are confident in our ability to set new industry standards and deliver unparalleled value to content creators, advertisers, and audiences alike."

About Aniview

Aniview is a global ad tech and media company whose platform is playing an increasingly central role in delivering efficient and effective video advertising across the open web. The company's end-to-end solutions are highly flexible and transparent, and they operate on desktop, mobile, in-app, connected TV, and over-the-top (OTT) formats. Founded in 2013, Aniview's patented video player technology, high-performance ad server, and video marketplace provide flawless video delivery to publishers worldwide and power many of the world's largest web publishing groups. For more information, please visit .

About NEW ID

Founded in 2019, NEW ID specializes in technology-based content services. Currently, the company is the largest FAST channel operator in Asia and offers a complete solution to connecting domestic content to global platforms. NEW ID currently has 4 domestic patents for live broadcasting, automatic programming, and encoding. The company pioneers new areas of technology-based distribution by partnering with 30 major global platforms / 40 ad-tech partnerships / AI localization solutions and specializes in CTV-based B2B solutions. Learn more about NEW ID at .

