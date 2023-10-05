Cloud Hosting Leader Netart Launches Its Operations In Denmark

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NetArt Group's netart brand is launching its operations in Denmark providing a modern, fast, and secure cloud hosting service.

CRACOW, POLAND, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The netart brand is part of NetArt Group, which has been providing top-quality IT solutions since 1997. More than 1,000,000 customers have already taken advantage of NetArt Group's offerings, registering more than 5,000,000 domains, launching more than 500,000 hosting services, and activating more than 1,000,000 SSL certificates. Today services offered by netart are available in Denmark.

After two years of preparation, netart is finally entering the Danish market. With netart's services, any website can now enjoy fast cloud hosting with CDN, which guarantees a performance previously available only to public clouds, dedicated servers, and VPS.

Unlike other companies offering their services in Denmark, netart provides true cloud hosting using LXC containerization. This allows sites to run faster with scalable resources and seamless operation. The thing that sets netart apart from regular hosting is the fact that at netart, each website runs on several hundred servers simultaneously!

Services offered by netart include cloud hosting with CDN, business mail, domain registration, VPS servers, SSL certificate, Cloud Backup, Mail Backup, and much more. The company is now offering sensational discounts - visit their website at to learn more.

