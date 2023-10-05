Pioneering Motion Furniture, Ready To Impress At ACE Tech And What HI FI Exhibitions In Bangalore

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – 04-10-2023 – Recliners India, the premier manufacturer of motion furniture and recliners, is pleased to announce its participation in two of Bangalore's most prestigious exhibitions: the ACE Tech Exhibition and the What HI FI Exhibition. As a leader in the motion furniture industry, Recliners India is set to showcase its latest innovations, cutting-edge designs, and unparalleled comfort at these events, bringing a new dimension to the art of relaxation.



ACE Tech Exhibition:



The ACE Tech Exhibition, scheduled from 6th to 8th Oct 2023, is a cornerstone event for the architecture, AVI, construction, and engineering sectors in Asia. Recliners India's presence at ACE Tech [Bangalore International Exhibitions Centre] is a testament to our commitment to providing top-quality furniture solutions in the modern architectural landscape.



Visitors to our booth B-14a can expect to experience a range of our signature motion furniture, including one-seater recliners, multi-seater Recliners, and advanced home theater recliner setups and Recliner Bed. Our experts will be on hand to guide visitors through the exquisite craftsmanship, ergonomic designs, and innovative features that make Recliners India the epitome of luxury and functionality in motion furniture industries.



What HI FI Exhibition:



At the What HI FI Exhibition, held from 6th to 8th October 2023 at Hotel The Ritz – Carlton Bangalore India, Recliners India will unveil its latest advancements in high-fidelity Home Theatre recliners. These state-of-the-art recliners offer an immersive luxury seating experience, transforming the way audiences engage with entertainment and luxury seating experience. Our recliners seamlessly integrate high-quality luxury home theatre along with N number of customization facility, ensuring an unparalleled experience without compromising on comfort. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the marriage of superior audio technology and luxurious seating, redefining home entertainment standards.



About Recliners India:



Recliners India has been at the forefront of the motion furniture industry since 1996, setting benchmarks in comfort, design, and technology. Our commitment to excellence has earned us a reputation as pioneers in crafting motion furniture that seamlessly blends innovation with tradition. Each Recliners India product is a testament to our dedication to providing unmatched relaxation and aesthetic appeal.



Visit Recliners India at the Exhibitions:



We invite all attendees, industry professionals, and media representatives to visit the Recliners India booths at the ACE Tech Exhibition and the What HI FI Exhibition in Bangalore. Our knowledgeable team will be available to demonstrate our latest products, discuss collaborations, and provide insights into the future of motion furniture.



For Further Information:



For Sales Information

Mr. Dileep Kumar

Vice president

Recliners India



Mobile Number +91- 96504955225



For Marketing Information

Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh

Marketing Head

Recliners India



Mobile Number +91- 9205681475



Organization Details - Recliners India



Corporate Office:



Address : J-82, Paryavaran Complex, Neb Sarai IGNOU Road New Delhi-110068



Mobile: +91-84487 89887 | Toll Free: 1800 121 189 189 | , |

