Bigg Boss 17: Shraddha Arya Hints At Ankita Lokhande's Entry Confirmation; Here's What She Said

Bigg Boss 17 has garnered immense anticipation from the audience, with just 10 days remaining until the show kicks off. The promotional material for the show has piqued the interest of many. According to these promos, each contestant will receive unique treatment and face different challenges from Bigg Boss. The rumored list of contestants has been circulating on the internet, and one name that consistently pops up is Ankita Lokhande. It's rumored that she is a confirmed participant and will enter the show alongside her husband, Vicky Jain.

While there hasn't been an official confirmation yet, it appears that Ankita's close friend, Shraddha Arya, may have indirectly confirmed the news. During an interaction with the paparazzi, Shraddha extended her best wishes to Ankita, which seemed to confirm her participation. The actress from Kundali Bhagya expressed,

“I wish her all the best and I know she will rock it as she knows how to handle herself all my luck and love to her.”



Ankita and Shraddha share a long-standing friendship, having embarked on their respective journeys together through the reality show "India's Best Zee CineStars Ki Khoj" back in 2004.

Following their initial venture, Ankita pursued her acting career with the renowned show "Pavitra Rishta," while Shraddha ventured into films, including appearances in Amitabh Bachchan's "Nishabd" and Shahid Kapoor's "Paathshaala." Subsequently, Shraddha transitioned to television, featuring in series such as "Dreamgirl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si" and her current role as Preeta in "Kundali Bhagya." Regarding Bigg Boss 17, apart from Ankita, there have been rumored approaches to other notable names in the industry, including Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Kanwar Dhillon, Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Monika Bhadoriya, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Arjit Taneja, Sandiip Sikcand, Jay Soni, and more.





Rumors suggest that Salman Khan's availability to host every episode of Bigg Boss 17 might be limited due to his commitments to "Tiger 3" and a new project with Karan Johar. Consequently, it's been reported that the show's producers are actively seeking a substitute for the renowned superstar host.

