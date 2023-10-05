Croatian Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia H E Gordan Grlic-Radman met with Ambassador of Qatar to Croatia H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Youssef Jassim Al Thani, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs wished the Ambassador success in his future tasks and for bilateral relations further development and prosperity.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.