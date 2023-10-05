Manometers Market Value Is Predicted To Reach US$ 1.11 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) A market research and competitive intelligence provider – Fact has published its latest market study called“Manometers Market”, which states that the global manometers market would reach US$ 534.2 Million in 2022 and have a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2032. Fact is seeing through growing emphasis on creating as well as marketing portable measuring devices, which are a revolution in itself.

Manometers comprise plastic/glass U-shaped tubes filled with liquid or gas. Various industry verticals like manufacturing, healthcare, construction are making use of these devices. As such, the manometers market is expected to reach US$ 1.11 Billion by the year 2032.

Manometers were once exclusive to the healthcare industry. However, the versatility of manometers has made them popular across a variety of sectors. Manometers are used in the chemical industry to maintain temperatures as well as in the extraction of gas and oil.

Which Regional Markets Lucrative for Manometer Manufacturers?

“Rapidly Expanding Chemical Industry in Europe Driving High Demand for Manometers”

In 2022, North America is expected to account for 23% of the global market share. In the U.S., a large number of the population is suffering from the blood pressure problem, because of changing lifestyles. Manometer sales have surged due to high demand from home use and in the healthcare industry.

Germany intends to increase the size of its chemical industries in Europe. The demand for manometers in the Europe market would rise as a result. Currently, Europe is likely to hold 26% of the global market share.

Key Segments Covered in Manometers Industry Survey



Manometers Market by Type :



U-tube Manometers



Differential U-tube Manometers



Inverted U-tube Manometers



Small Manometers

Inclined Manometers

Manometers Market by Industry :



Manufacturing



HVAC



Construction



Chemicals



Hospitals & Clinics Others



Manometers Market by Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Competitive Landscape

To meet the growing demand for manometers, major market participants are placing a strong emphasis on investing in the creation of novel, simple-to-use measurement devices that are tailored to certain applications.



For instance, an American company Dwyer Instruments, Inc., which makes precision pressure measuring instruments, recently unveiled the LDPM Digital Differential Pressure Manometer, a revolutionary handheld instrument powered by batteries that can measure up to 55.4 w.c. and 11 typical metric pressure levels. Over the coming years, it is anticipated that numerous new product launches and developments will support market growth for manometers.

Key players in Manometers Market



Duncan Instruments Canada Ltd.

Setra Systems, Inc.

Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

PCE Deutschland GmbH.

Fieldpiece Instruments, Inc.

Keller America Inc.

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation. RadonAway Inc.

Key Takeaways from Manometers Market Study



Europe contributes for 26% of the overall revenue.

Germany leads the manometers market for Europe.

North America holds 23% of the market share.

The highest demand for manometers comes from HVAC, low-pressure, and pneumatic gas systems. Digital manometers are the future of manometers market.

