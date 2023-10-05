Push Pull Golf Carts Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 215.4 Million By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global push pull golf cart market is estimated at US$ 123.8 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2032). The market is poised to grow due to increasing number of golf courses and rising participation in golf as a sport across the world.
The growing popularity of golf is leading to the opening of new golf courses worldwide, which is pushing up the demand for golf equipment such as push and pull golf carts.
As per the National Golf Foundation (NGF), a record 3.2 million people played on a golf course for the first time in 2021. The golf course industry has had 8 consecutive years with over 2 million beginner level players, with the past two years topping 3 million.
North America accounts for a leading share in the development of golf courses (32%), followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, which are 30% and 24%, respectively. In the case of golf courses under development, North America, Asia, and Europe cumulatively account for 80% of such projects. Further, increasing number of junior golf players is contributing to tremendous demand for golf equipment such as golf carts, tees, balls, and others.
The global number of golfers was 66.6 million in 2021, which is an increase of 5.6 million from 2016. The Asia Pacific region has seen the largest increase in golf players, from 20.9 million to 23.3 million, followed by Europe (7.9 million to 10.6 million), and North America (29.9 million to 30.6 million) between 2016 and 2021.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global push pull golf cart market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% and reach US$ 215.4 million by 2032. The market expanded at 3.6% CAGR from 2017 to 2021. 3 wheel push pull golf carts are valued at US$ 87.4 million in 2022 and are predicted to dominate the market. The U.S. dominates the North American market by accounting for 86.4% share in 2022. Hand operated push pull golf carts are likely to represent 72% market share in 2022. Remote controlled push pull golf carts are predicted to account for a market valuation of US$ 73.8 million in 2022.
“Increased disposable income and rising appeal of golf as a luxury pastime to positively influence market expansion,” says a Fact analyst.
Segmentation of Push Pull Golf Cart Industry Research
By Type: By Wheel: By Braking System:
Hand Operated Foot Paddle By End Use:
Golf Courses Personal Commercial Institutes By Sales Channel:
Online Sales
Company-owned Platforms e-Commerce Websites
Offline Sales
Sports Variety Stores
Franchised Stores Independent Stores Other Sales Channel
Market Development
Companies are continuously adding new features to make their products more user-friendly.
Leading golf cart manufacturer Bag Boy launched a 3 wheel push cart named 'TriSwivel II', featuring 'Swivel Tech' technology that lets the front wheels swivel 360 degrees, providing an incredible amount of manoeuvrability. Players can also quickly engage and disengage swivelling front wheel based on the terrain they are traversing with the top mounted lever called“Swivel Lock”, along with three-step easy fold process. Big Max ultra slim Blade IP push cart, which won the Golf Digest's, Editors Choice Award in 2022, is one of the most compact push carts available on the market today. The Blade IP push cart has 'Flat Fold Technology', making it 40% smaller than comparable products in the ultra-compact class of push carts and weighs just 14.33 lbs.
Key Companies Profiled
Axglo International Inc. Bat-Caddy LLC Big Max Golf Clicgear Industrial Design (Hong Kong) Ltd. Dynamic Brands INESIS (Decathlon) JUTEC Biegesysteme GmbH & Co. KG Kaddey KVV SPORTS LTD MacGregor MGI Golf MotoCaddy PowaKaddy Stewart Golf USA Sun Mountain TaylorMade Golf Co. Walker Trolleys
