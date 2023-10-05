Chronicles Of Victory: October 5, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020 in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with liberation of
Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian
occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the tenth day of the Second
Karabakh war:
- President Ilham Aliyev announced that the Azerbaijani Army
liberated Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mazra villages of Jabrayil
district and several strategic heights in different directions.
- President Ilham Aliyev was
interviewed by TRT Haber TV channel.
- First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva on her official Instagram page urged everyone to share the truth about the Armenian aggression.
- The Defense Ministry said that the territory of Azerbaijan was
subjected to rocket fire from Armenia. Photos of enemy vehicles captured in Jabrail.
- The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported 24 deaths and 121 injuries as a result of the
Armenian provocation.
- The Armenian armed forces fired at Barda , Ganja , Goygol and Goranboy .
- One person was killed , three were injured from
fragments of a rocket launched at Barda.
- The Ministry of Defense has spread video footage of the Azerbaijani village of Talish,
liberated from the Armenian occupation.
- In connection with the crimes of Armenia against Azerbaijan,
19 criminal cases have been initiated.
- The Armenian Armed Forces has shelled the city of Agjabedi,
there are wounded . 4 units of MLRS "Grad" of the Armed Forces of
Armenia destroyed .
