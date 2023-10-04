(MENAFN- KNN India) Electric Detonators Banned From April 2025 In India

New Delhi, Oct 4 (KNN) The central government has banned the manufacturing, possession and imports of electric detonator from April 2025 in view of security concerns and public safety.

In a notification, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said that the government is of the opinion that electric detonator is of a "dangerous" character.







Many incidents have been reported from time to time from various parts of the country on seizure or discovery of explosives and detonators by security agencies.

It added that the government, after consultation with stakeholders of explosives industry, in the public interest has decided that its production shall be completely phased out by the end of 2024-2025.

With the restrictions being announced the industry will have to move to electronic detonators which come with many safeguards.

Electronic detonators are uniquely designed by each manufacturer, which requires that these devices be used according to manufacturers' instructions.

