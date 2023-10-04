Valvomax Disposable Oil Funnels: Now Available At Lowe's Stores Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ValvoMax, a leading provider of innovative oil change products, is excited to announce the availability of the disposable oil funnels product in Lowe's stores nationwide. With this partnership, ValvoMax is now offering a convenient and efficient solution for automotive enthusiasts and DIYers across the country.High-Quality Oil Funnels Designed for Convenience and AccessibilityValvoMax disposable oil funnels are engineered with the utmost care to make oil changes and fluid top-ups a breeze. The funnels are made from durable cardstock material, ensuring a mess-free and straightforward oil pouring experience. The unique design prevents debris and contaminants from entering your engine, promoting optimal performance and longevity.Benefits of ValvoMax Disposable Oil Funnels.Convenience: ValvoMax oil funnels are lightweight and compact, making them easy to store and carry. No more struggling with messy, reusable funnels that require cleaning after each use..Time-Saving: With ValvoMax disposable oil funnels, say goodbye to the hassle of cleaning and maintaining oil funnels. Simply use and dispose of the funnel after completing your oil change - it's that simple!.Built for Performance: The ValvoMax disposable oil funnels ensure that no impurities or contaminants mix with the oil, protecting the engine from potential damage..Environmentally Friendly: As part of ValvoMax's commitment to sustainability, the disposable oil funnels are made from recyclable materials, minimizing their impact on the environment.Availability at Lowe's Stores NationwideValvoMax disposable oil funnels can be found in the automotive section of all Lowe's stores nationwide. The strategic partnership with Lowe's allows the ValvoMax high-quality oil funnels to be closer to customers, making their automobile maintenance tasks even more convenient."We are thrilled to partner with Lowe's to make ValvoMax disposable oil funnels available to their customers. This collaboration enables us to serve a wider audience, empowering car owners and enthusiasts with a hassle-free oil change experience," said Mike Burns, CEO at ValvoMax.About ValvoMaxMultiple tools, stripped oil drain bolts that ruin the oil pan, scalding hot oil, hard to clean oil spills on your driveway, and when you've finally changed your oil, you've wasted half the afternoon. That's the old way of changing your oil and it was the worst. ValvoMax is here to fix that.Contact InformationFor media inquiries, product samples, or more information, please contactValvoMax Oil Change System(800) 256-1293________________________________________

