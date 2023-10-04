(MENAFN- IssueWire)

InstantDiffusion, the cutting-edge AI image generator, is now available to revolutionize the world of image creation. This innovative cloud-based platform eliminates the need for personal GPUs and intricate setups, making advanced AI image generation accessible to anyone with a budget-friendly computer and an internet connection.

InstantDiffusion's Key Features:

Advanced UI: InstantDiffusion boasts an intuitive and versatile Web UI powered by Stable Diffusion, known as Automatic 1111, providing users with a seamless image generation experience.

Privacy at Its Best: Rest assured, your privacy is our top priority. InstantDiffusion guarantees 100% privacy – no user data is saved, and all data is permanently deleted once the virtual machine is terminated.

Lightning-Fast Speed: Leveraging powerful NVIDIA GPUs, including the NVIDIA A100, InstantDiffusion enables the generation of over 7000 high-quality images per hour, setting new standards in efficiency.

Top-Rated Image Models: Choose from over 50 highly-rated image models, widely regarded as the best on Civitai, ensuring your creative visions come to life with unprecedented realism.

Affordable Pricing: InstantDiffusion offers a pay-as-you-go pricing model based on image generation speed, ensuring you only pay for the time you utilize the platform, making it budget-friendly for all.

Hassle-Free Operation: No more setup headaches or the need to install complex dependencies. Launching Stable Diffusion is as easy as one click.

Integrated File Browser: Seamlessly view and download all your generated images using InstantDiffusion's integrated file browser.

Dedicated GPU: Each user enjoys a fully dedicated GPU, which starts in less than 60 seconds, delivering lightning-fast results.

Stable Diffusion XL: Experience the latest image model from Stability AI, exclusively available on InstantDiffusion.

Model Training: Users have the flexibility to train their own image models, empowering creativity like never before.

Mobile Optimized: InstantDiffusion is accessible from any mobile browser, ensuring you can create wherever you are.

Custom Models: Add your custom image models from Civitai, allowing for unparalleled versatility in image generation.

No Need for Powerful Hardware: InstantDiffusion operates entirely in the cloud, eliminating the need for GPU hardware on your device.

Custom Extensions: Enhance your experience by installing various extensions for Automatic1111 from GitHub.

Video Generation: Explore the world of mesmerizing trippy videos with the help of Deforum and Infinite Zoom.