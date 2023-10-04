Enhancing Cybersecurity: The Power Of CREST-Certified Penetration Testing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMATAS, a trailblazing cybersecurity managed services provider, announced its certification as a CREST Penetration Service Provider. With a full team of in-house specialists and a reputation as a trusted cybersecurity expert in the market, AMATAS is poised to deliver performing and comprehensive solutions to safeguard businesses from the relentless barrage of cyber threats.

AMATAS Certified Penetration Testing Service Provider

AMATAS Cybersecurity Managed Services Provider

"CREST accreditation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class penetration testing services. This accomplishment underlines our dedication to maintaining the highest cyber security practice and ethical conduct standards. As we continue to navigate an increasingly digital world loaded with ever-evolving threats, our customers can now have added assurance in partnering with a company that meets the rigorous standards set by CREST. Achieving this accreditation is not just a milestone for our team but a promise of quality and trustworthiness to our valued customers," shared Boris Goncharov, AMATAS Chief Strategy Officer.



Understanding CREST Certification for Penetration Testing

CREST certification is the hallmark of excellence in the world of penetration testing. It signifies that a cybersecurity provider, like AMATAS, has met stringent standards for conducting comprehensive and effective penetration tests. But what exactly is penetration testing, and why is CREST certification so vital?

Penetration testing involves simulating cyberattacks to identify vulnerabilities within a company's digital infrastructure. By mimicking the tactics of malicious hackers, cybersecurity experts uncover weaknesses that could potentially be exploited. CREST certification ensures that the penetration testing process is conducted with precision, depth, and a thorough understanding of modern cyber threats.

AMATAS' Comprehensive CREST-Certified Penetration Testing Services

AMATAS' CREST-certified penetration testing services encompass a wide array of assessments to comprehensively evaluate your organization's digital resilience:

This assessment focuses on identifying vulnerabilities in web applications, ensuring that they are secure from potential exploitation.The infrastructure test examines network components, servers, and devices to uncover vulnerabilities that could compromise the overall network.With the proliferation of wireless devices, this test ensures that wireless networks are robust against unauthorized access.In a mobile-first world, mobile app security is paramount. This assessment identifies vulnerabilities within mobile applications.As businesses migrate to the cloud, this assessment ensures that cloud environments are fortified against cyber threats.

About AMATAS

AMATAS is a pioneering force in the cybersecurity realm, driven by the vision of creating a digitally secure world. With a team of adept in-house experts, AMATAS offers fully managed cyber governance, operations, and awareness services to businesses of all sizes. Our commitment is to deliver competent, diligent, and cost-effective managed cybersecurity services while enabling our clients to unleash their potential without the fear of cyber threats and attacks.

AMATAS Services



Cybersecurity Testing

Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (VCISO)

Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR)

Virtual Data Protection Officer (VDPO) Managed Security Awareness (MSA)

SOURCE AMATAS