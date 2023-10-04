Tom Hanks alerts followers of unauthorized use of his image in AI-generated ad

(MENAFN) Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has alerted his online followers to the unauthorized use of his image in promotional content generated by artificial intelligence.



“Beware! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it," Hanks said on his Instagram post on Sunday.



The renowned Hollywood actor famous for his roles in 'Forrest Gump' and 'Toy Story' also posted an image of his younger self, which appears to be a deepfake version used in a dental plan advertisement.



Hanks refrained from specifying the company responsible for what he believes is the unauthorized use of his likeness. Various media outlets have reported reaching out to the actor's representatives but have yet to receive a response.



Interestingly, Hanks has consistently opposed the growing use of artificial intelligence in the film industry. The double Academy Award winner noted during his appearance on the Adam Buxton Podcast earlier this year that a substantial debate is taking place in Hollywood regarding the necessity to safeguard actors' likenesses as intellectual property.

