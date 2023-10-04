Diplomat: Kuwaiti Women Play Significant Part In Societal Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti women have played an important role in building the modern state and societal development as being a crucial element of national development, said a Kuwaiti diplomat.

The state can't implement its future vision unless women are allowed to make an effective and principal participation, Third Secretary of Kuwait's Permanent Mission at the UN Wafeeqa Al-Mulla said during the third social, humanitarian and cultural committee of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, held late Tuesday.

She reiterated Kuwait's commitment to Beijing Declaration and the Platform for Action regarding gender equality and women's empowerment just out of its constitution which states that people are equal in rights and duties without any discrimination.

She boasted that her country had adopted several measures and legislation pertinent to gender equality, which ensure women's rights to education, work, economic independence, personal status, society security, housing and health care.

Al-Mulla pointed out that Kuwaiti women make up 80 percent of Kuwait University students and females constitute 47 percent of university graduates.

Politically, Kuwaiti women have contributed to political decision-making over years by means of taking up several leading posts, mainly including ministerial and parliamentary positions, the Kuwaiti diplomat boasted.

She concluded by underlining the necessity of having a strong political will and innovative approach to wipe out all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls everywhere. (end)

