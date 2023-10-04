Amitabh Bachchan Joins Rajinikanth In 'Thalaivar 170' After 32 Years; Goes On Floors Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to start shooting his upcoming movie, tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170'. The makers of the film announced the cast and crew since October 1.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are set to reunite on screen after 32 years. Lyca Productions shared the announcement on its official page on X on Tuesday.

''Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170 ''#Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only @SrBachchan,'' the post read. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in 1991 film ''Hum'', directed by Mukul Anand.







Tamil superstar Rajinikanth arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the shooting of his upcoming film, 'Thalaivar 170'. The actor landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport after 12 p.m. on Tuesday( Oct 3).

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan have joined the cast to play the female lead.

According to reports, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is also expected to appear in a significant role in the film. Thalaivar 170 would be Rana's Tamil debut film. Earlier, he acted in big-budget films, including Bahubali. There are some reports that Rana is playing the role previously played by Telugu star Nani.

Lyca Productions made the announcement through social media by sharing a poster with Fahad's picture on Tuesday (Oct 3). The makers will also release more casting information soon.

Meanwhile, the Rajinikanth will also work with Lokesh Kanagaraj on another film, "Thalaivar 171." The Sun Pictures official Twitter account tweeted the announcement on September 11. Lokesh is currently wrapping up the post-production of 'Leo'. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for Thalaivar 171. The makers are expected to make further announcements about the crew shortly.

Rajinikanth recently appeared in the movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film was released on August 10. The movie broke box office records, taking in more than Rs 500 crore globally and over Rs 200 crore in India. With a Day 1 gross of Rs 44.50 crore, it was the greatest opening in Tamil cinema this year. In addition to its strong showing in Tamil Nadu, the movie also did well in Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The movie brought in Rs 1.60 crore on Day 23 across all languages. The movie has generated a total domestic revenue of Rs 329.83 crore.