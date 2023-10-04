Silk Way West Airlines Presents Footage Of Boeing 777 Freighter Assembling Process (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4.
Silk Way West
Airlines, a leading cargo airline in the Caspian and Central Asian
region, has presented a footage of the Boeing 777 Freighter
assembling process, Trend reports.
The addition of Silk Way West Airlines' 777F fleet will allow
the airline to access new global cargo hubs and increase
capacity.
Founded in 2012 in Baku, at the heart of the Silk Road, Silk Way
West Airlines operates hundreds of flights every month across the
globe via its fleet of 12 dedicated Boeing 747-8F and 747-400F
aircraft based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. On April 28,
2021, Silk Way West Airlines signed a strategic fleet expansion
agreement with Boeing for the purchase of five new 777 Freighters,
followed by a further agreement signed on November 10, 2022 for the
purchase of two state-of-the-art 777-8 Freighters. Silk Way West
Airlines also agreed the purchase of two A350 Freighters with
Airbus on June 28, 2022.
The airline's annual cargo turnover exceeds 500,000 tons, while
its growing route network covers over 40 destinations across
Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Asia, and the
Americas.
VIDEO OF THE ASSEMBLY:
