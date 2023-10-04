Silk Way West Airlines Presents Footage Of Boeing 777 Freighter Assembling Process (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Silk Way West Airlines, a leading cargo airline in the Caspian and Central Asian region, has presented a footage of the Boeing 777 Freighter assembling process, Trend reports.

The addition of Silk Way West Airlines' 777F fleet will allow the airline to access new global cargo hubs and increase capacity.

Founded in 2012 in Baku, at the heart of the Silk Road, Silk Way West Airlines operates hundreds of flights every month across the globe via its fleet of 12 dedicated Boeing 747-8F and 747-400F aircraft based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. On April 28, 2021, Silk Way West Airlines signed a strategic fleet expansion agreement with Boeing for the purchase of five new 777 Freighters, followed by a further agreement signed on November 10, 2022 for the purchase of two state-of-the-art 777-8 Freighters. Silk Way West Airlines also agreed the purchase of two A350 Freighters with Airbus on June 28, 2022.

The airline's annual cargo turnover exceeds 500,000 tons, while its growing route network covers over 40 destinations across Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Asia, and the Americas.

VIDEO OF THE ASSEMBLY: