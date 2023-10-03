The UPHCA Cuts The Ribbon On UPHCA Academy-A Hub For Training The Next Generation Of Plumbers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David HillWEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Utah Plumbing and Heating Contractor's Association (UPHCA) is pleased to announce the launch of the UPHCA Academy, an educational foundation established to further the plumbing trade in Utah. The Academy ribbon cutting ceremony and open house will be held on Thursday, November 9th at 2824 S. Redwood Road in West Valley City at 9:00 a.m.“The UPHCA Academy's goal is to educate and train individuals in the trades, transforming individual's into a journeyman or master plumber, without the high cost of a university or college degree”. Says David Hill Executive Director of the Academy“The trades are an often overlooked path. Yet with the current housing and plumbing shortages in Utah, plumbing is a field that is already paying nearly four times the current minimum wage.”The National Kitchen and Bath Association estimates that nearly 60,000 plumbers retire each year, with only 30,000 new apprentices entering the field. Adds Dave,“The plumbing shortage hits home in Utah, with a frightening high median age right now in the field. This shortage is what prompted the UPHCA to establish the Academy.”Since the announcement of the upcoming opening of the Academy in January, nearly 100 students have already enrolled from all over the State of Utah eager to improve their skill sets and become journeymen plumbers. Training will be online, day or night, with labs and hands-on training onsite at the Academy. As an added benefit, students will learn while working and having a career to be proud of.“We're excited about training the next generation of plumbers who will earn licenses and develop lifelong skills that will provide a great standard of living” says Eric Child, President of the UPHCA. We're equally excited about helping as many people as we can to learn skills and join the workforce as skilled tradespeople-from ex-military to refugees and those looking for a real career change.”Members of the community and industry are invited to the event on Thursday, November 9th. The ribbon cutting begins at 9:00 a.m., followed by the open house. Lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. Please RSVP at or on the UPHCA Facebook page on the Events Tab. For more information, call 801-307-5500.About the UPHCAThe UPHCA is the largest and only independent subcontractor association that represents the plumbing and HVAC industry in the State of Utah, lobbying before the state legislature and governmental regulatory agencies on behalf of the plumbing industry. The UPHCA association offers responsible stewardship of the industry it represents and excellent benefits to member companies. The UPHCA rolls out exciting initiatives to help member companies be more profitable and successful as a business entity. In addition, the association has an ongoing focus of Continuing Educational Training and Outreach, Legislative/Lobbying and Safety in the Workplace.

