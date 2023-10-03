Lineage Acquires Warehousing And E-Commerce Assets Of Burris Logistics

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Lineage Logistics ("Lineage" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading temperature-controlled industrial REITs and integrated solutions providers, today announced the acquisition of eight facilities from Burris Logistics (“Burris”), a leading temperature-controlled food distribution company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of these eight cold storage facilities to Lineage's warehousing network will provide nearly 1.3 million square feet of capacity and approximately 115,000 pallet positions across facilities in Lakeland, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; McDonough, Georgia; Edmond, Oklahoma; New Castle, Delaware; Waukesha, Wisconsin; and Federalsburg, Maryland.

The transaction represents Lineage's third proprietary deal with Burris. Lineage acquired both its Lyndhurst, Virginia and Haines City, Florida locations from Burris in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

“This deal represents the trust we have built and the track record we have delivered across our longstanding relationship with Burris, which is demonstrative of Lineage being the industry's acquiror of choice,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage.“As with our previous acquisitions from Burris, these complementary locations and their supremely dedicated team members will further fuel Lineage's fierce customer-driven approach and serve our vision to become the world's most dynamic temperature-controlled logistics company.”

A nearly-century old, family-owned business, Burris has developed deep relationships with some of the nation's leading retailers and foodservice companies. The acquired facilities are strategically located in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, near major highways and transportation hubs, and will serve densely populated markets to help Lineage's direct-to-consumer fulfillment operation reach all 50 states.

Lineage's team has over 14 years of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer fulfillment experience, managing the end-to-end experience for more than 100 customers across eight existing locations. The acquisition of these facilities will bolster Lineage's comprehensive direct-to-consumer solution that harnesses Lineage's leading cold storage network.

Burris's remaining portfolio will primarily consist of Honor Foods, its foodservice redistribution company, and Trinity Logistics, its freight solutions provider.

About Lineage

Lineage is one of the world's leading temperature-controlled industrial REITs and integrated solutions providers with a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities, totaling more than 2.5 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions and innovative technology, Lineage partners with the world's largest food and beverage companies to increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, help feed the world. In recognition of the company's leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage has been named a CNBC Disruptor 50 Company for three consecutive years, twice named a US Best Managed Company, named the No. 1 Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company's list of The World's Most Innovative Companies, and was included on Fortune's Change the World list. ( )

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink