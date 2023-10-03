Kim Kardashian SUPER-SEXY Photos: The 42-Year-Old Shares Some BOLD Images In Sparkling Gucci Bikini Top

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The mother-of-four took to Instagram and published four blurry, vintage-style photos of herself posing in a sensual Gucci costume. She was seen in a tiny sparkling Gucci bikini top and a silk pyjama set.



Kim Kardashian attempted to shift her emphasis to a new luxury brand after risking wrath for working with Balenciaga again after the paedophilia controversy last year.

showed off some vintage-style photos of herself posing in a sensual Gucci costume.

Kim looked stunning in a little glittering metallic bikini top from the Italian design company.

She wore it with what appeared to be considerably more comfortable clothes, including a silk pyjama set with Gucci's trademark monogram design all over it in brown.



Kim's raven-coloured locks were pulled back in a long braid that stretched down her neck to her lower back. Kim's skin shone as she completed her make-up with a nude, semi-glossy lip.

Kim Kardashian captioned the snapshots to her 364million followers: 'It's all Gucci.'

This comes as the actress faces yet another outrage when she appears in a Balenciaga ad for the first time after refusing to break connections with the company following last year's paedophilia scandal that shook the fashion industry.





The SKIMS owner was one of the models exhibiting the Summer 2024 collection for the Paris-based fashion house, wearing a black latex dress and displaying her characteristic curves.