L-Com Introduces Low-Profile, Waterproof Omni Antennas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Indoor/Outdoor Omnidirectional Antennas Cover 650 MHz to 5.85 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products, has just introduced a line of omnidirectional antennas that are low profile, weatherproof and cover a wide frequency range from 650 MHz to 5.85 GHz. They also have linear polarization and offer excellent power transfer and low loss for improved coverage, better broadcast control, and faster speed.

L-com's new low-profile, waterproof omni antennas offer high gain for increased signal strength and range.

More than half of the 19 new low-profile, waterproof omnidirectional antennas cover either 2.4 to 2.5 GHz or 2.4 to 5.85 GHz. This makes them ideal for Wi-Fi and ISM, WLAN, Bluetooth, IoT, wireless audio systems, home automation, telemetry, remote monitoring, wireless data acquisition, wireless hotspots and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ax.

The other antennas cover one of the following spectrums: 860-870 MHz, 900-935 MHz, 2.4-5.85 GHz, 3.3-3.8 GHz, 650 MHz to 3.31 GHz or 800 MHz to 2.7 GHz. Applications for these models include public safety, security, construction, wireless communication, IoT sensors and trackers, wireless microphones, remote control, amateur radio, industrial monitoring and data transmission, and more.

The new monopole and dipole antennas offer high gain for increased signal strength and range, improved signal quality, better reception and precise directional coverage. There are gain options from 1 dBi up to 5.47 dBi. They have an impedance of 50 ohms.

L-com's new low-profile omni antennas are designed to thrive indoors and outdoors. These rubber duck antennas are waterproof and most have an IP65 or an IPX7 ingress rating and an operating temperature range of -40° C to +65° C (-40° F to +165° F). Most of them are an unobtrusive 2 to 3 inches long and six are classified as stubby antennas. Such smaller designs fit well in space-limited installations, are at less risk of damage than longer antennas and do not disrupt visual aesthetics. All of the new antennas can be positioned vertically, at a right angle or anywhere in between.

Contributing to the low profile of these linear polarization antennas are their connectors, which are either SMA (subminiature version A) or RP-SMA (reverse polarity SMA). The threaded outer shell of these popular designs makes for a secure and stable connection, even with vibrations or movements.

"These indoor and outdoor antennas offer a lot in a small package," said Product Line Manager Dustin Guttadauro. "Along with having a low profile they are weatherproof and sturdy, and they have high power handling capacities and a plug-and-play design."

L-com's new low-profile, waterproof omni antennas

are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., L-com is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

