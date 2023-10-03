EMRC Labs Awarded ISO Quality Standards Certificate

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)- Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) labs recently obtained International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certificate (ISO-17025:2017).These ISO requirements are the highest internationally recognized quality standards for measurement, calibration and testing lab adopted by ISO and Jordanian Accreditation Unit, which is a member of International Accreditation Unit (ILAC), according to an EMRC statement.The specification features technical requirements necessary to prove efficiency of the EMRC's measurement and calibration laboratories, and is evidence of providing "accurate and correct" results and "high" quality in radiological measurements, the statement said.Following announcement in the Official Gazette, EMRC Chairman, Ziad Saaida, said the commission's labs obtained accreditation certificate No. (JAS Test-127) in gamma ray spectroscopy in samples of solid materials, issued by Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) , as of 18/9/2023 and until September 18, 2028.This certification, he noted, demonstrates EMRC's keenness to confer confidence to testing, measurement and calibration bodies , adding that all tests were carried out by using "sound" technical methods, in accordance with an internationally recognized global reference.Saaida stressed desire to continue to achieve more successes by qualifying EMRC's workers and developing their skills and knowledge to contribute to achieving "full" compliance with international standards.