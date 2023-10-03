Global Structural Insulated Panels Market Size To Reach USD 749.33 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Structural Insulated Panels Market size is expected to reach USD 749.33 Million in 2032 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to increasing government initiatives such as favorable regulations for improved energy efficiency in residential and commercial buildings. Government initiatives such as the Department of Energy's (DoE's) Building Technology program in the U.S., which aims at reducing residential energy consumption through development of the zero-energy home (ZEH) concept are key factors contributing to growth of the structural insulated panels market. Stringent government regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions are boosting utilization of structural insulated panels. Structural insulated panels reduce energy usage and do not emit greenhouse gases over the life of the building. Increasing demand for EPS in construction of cold storage facilities due to constant thermal resistance and dimensional stability of EPS is expected to support market growth going ahead. The minimal water absorption and low vapor permeance of EPS are other factors that make it an ideal choice for construction of cold storage spaces. Rising demand for cold storage systems in food processing and pharmaceutical industries is expected to positively affect growth of the structural insulated panels market during the forecast period.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 409.4 Million CAGR (2021–2032) 5.2% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 749.33 Million Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2021–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in Million, revenue share (%) and CAGR (%) Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, product, end-use and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., BENELUX, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Kingspan Group, PFB Corporation, Owens Corning, Premier SIPS: Structural Insulated Panels, Enercept, Inc., Extreme Panel Technologies, T. Clear Corporation, ALUBEL SPA, Foard Panel, and Acme Panel Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global structural insulated panels market is consolidated with few players accounting for majority market share. Companies are focusing on strategic expansion into untapped markets and on research and development initiatives to develop new and more enhanced structural insulated panel systems in order to secure and maintain a robust position in the market. Some prominent players operating in the structural insulated panels market are:



Kingspan Group

PFB Corporation

Owens Corning

Premier SIPS: Structural Insulated Panels

Enercept, Inc.

Extreme Panel Technologies

T. Clear Corporation

ALUBEL SPA

Foard Panel Acme Panel

Strategic development

In August 2020, Owens Corning launched a new product line, FOAMULAR NGX (Next Generation Extruded). The new line of extruded polystyrene (XPS) foam products offer reduction in global warming potential without compromising on performance of the product.

Some Key Highlights in the Report



In May 2018, Owens Corning announced the completion of its acquisition of Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co. Ltd., which is a mineral wool manufacturer in China. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the global position of the company and help in the expansion of its mineral wool manufacturing capabilities in China.

Wall segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing demand among consumers to construct more energy-efficient homes and reduce running costs is supporting growth of the structural insulated panels and insulation of walls.

EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) panel segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The cost-effective and energy-efficient insulation properties of EPS have resulted in increasing utilization in the construction industry.

Residential segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the structural insulated panels market in 2020. Increasing investment in residential construction with more focus on energy efficient and advanced buildings is boosting utilization of structural insulated panels in the residential construction industry. Revenue from the structural insulated panels market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Increase in the number of commercial, healthcare, and office buildings with improved energy-efficient solutions is contributing to growth of the structural insulated panels market in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global structural insulated panels market on the basis of application, product, end-use, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Wall



Floor

Roof

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Panel



Glass Wool Panel



Polyurethane

XPS (Extruded Polystyrene) Foam

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Residential

Non-residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



BENELUX



Italy



Spain



Ireland



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa Rest of MEA

