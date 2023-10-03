South Korea detains 22 Chinese citizens for unlawful entry effort

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, South Korean authorities took into custody 22 Chinese nationals suspected of making an illegal attempt to enter the coastal city of Boryeong by boat, according to a report by Yonhap news agency.



This incident unfolded when Coast Guard officials responded promptly to information provided by military authorities.



A total of 21 of the individuals were apprehended near the port, with one managing to escape temporarily but was subsequently apprehended in Ansan, a city located 29 kilometers to the south of Seoul.



The boat in question, which had departed from South Korea's territorial waters, is believed to have originated from China's eastern port city of Weihai.



In response to this situation, South Korean authorities have reached out to their Chinese counterparts, requesting cooperation and further information regarding this incident. A Coast Guard official was quoted as saying that while this event is still under investigation, initial efforts are primarily focused on exploring the potential involvement of espionage in this case.

MENAFN03102023000045015839ID1107180173