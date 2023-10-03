Lactase Enzyme Market Is Projected To Evolve At 4% CAGR And Account For US$ 1.1 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lactase Enzyme Market

Rising Lactose Intolerance Rates Fueling the Lactase Enzyme Surge

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global lactase enzymes market share is expected to demonstrate steady growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% projected from 2023 to 2033. Sales of lactase enzymes on a global scale are forecasted to rise from a market value of US$ 742 million in 2023 to reach US$ 1.1 billion by the conclusion of 2033.One of the primary drivers behind this growth is the significant increase in the prevalence of lactose intolerance in recent years. This surge in lactose intolerance cases is expected to be the predominant factor fueling the consumption of lactase enzymes in the years to come. Moreover, this trend has led to a heightened demand for lactase enzyme supplements, available in various forms such as lactase capsules, lactase tablets, and lactose intolerance pills.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Lactase plays a central role in the realm of food and beverage applications, serving as a vital enzyme employed in dairy product processing to mitigate or eliminate lactose content, thus creating lactose-free alternatives. This enzymatic agent effectively dismantles lactose within dairy items, preventing the discomforting symptoms of diarrhea, pain, cramping, gas, and bloating. By affording those with lactose intolerance the opportunity to savor dairy products without adverse reactions, it enhances their gastronomic experience.Several influential factors are poised to propel the demand for lactase. A growing preference for easily digestible foods, heightened health consciousness among consumers, and an upsurge in its inclusion in dietary supplements are anticipated to stimulate demand. Furthermore, the increased production and utilization of lactase tablets for bolstering health are expected to create lucrative prospects for lactase enzyme manufacturers in the coming decade.Notably, the food and beverage sector remains a significant hub for lactase enzyme demand, primarily due to its widespread adoption for the mass production of lactose-free products. In 2020, the food and beverage segment commanded a substantial 46% share of the global lactase industry, and this figure is expected to experience continued growth during the forecast period, fueled by the escalating demand for processed food products free from lactose.Key Takeaways:-Based on product type, fungal lactase enzymes segment held a market share of 78% in 2022.-By form, liquid lactase enzyme sales are projected to rise at 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period.-Canada's lactase enzyme market is forecast to expand at 4.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.-Lactase enzyme sales in the USA are expected to surge at 3.5% CAGR over the next decade.-With increasing demand for easy-to-digest foods, Japan's lactase enzyme market is set to progress by 6% CAGR during the forecast period.-Germany accounts for 16% of Europe's lactase enzyme market and is projected to accelerate at 2.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.Driving Forces for Growth:Health-Conscious Consumer Trends: The global lactase enzyme industry is poised to benefit from the growing interest in enzyme-based foods, attributed to their numerous health advantages.Lactose Intolerance Awareness: Increasing awareness about lactose intolerance is expected to drive sales of lactase enzymes throughout the forecast period as consumers seek solutions for digestive comfort.Innovative Start-ups: The emergence of numerous start-ups offering inventive products is anticipated to foster the development and expansion of the global lactase enzyme market over the next decade.Research and Development Investments: Significant investments in research and development efforts aimed at broadening the application scope of lactase enzymes will create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.Challenges and Restraints:Cost Variations: The varying costs associated with enzymes pose a challenge to the consistent growth of the global lactase enzyme market.Plant-Based Dairy Popularity: The increasing popularity of plant-based dairy products is expected to somewhat limit market expansion as consumers seek dairy alternatives.Competitive Landscape:Lactase enzyme companies are investing in the expansion of their research and development scope to increase the scope of application as many manufacturers are incorporating lactase enzymes in their product portfolio.In June 2022, Provilac, a milk delivery firm in India announced the launch of its lactose-free cow milk offering. The company aims to expand its offerings and increase its market share in India by 10 to 20 percent over the coming years.In August 2021, Good Culture, a cultured foods brand based in the United States announced the launch of its new line of lactose-free products. The product range includes lactose-free cottage cheese and lactose-free sour cream containing lactase enzymes.In March 2020, Novozymes, a leading name in the global lactase enzyme industry landscape announced the launch of Saphera Fiber. The newly launched product was a lactase enzyme capable of reducing sugar content in dairy products while increasing fiber.Key Companies Profiled:-Symrise AG-DSM Chemicals-Chr. Hansen Holding A/S-Biolaxi Corp.-Novact Corp.-Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited-DuPont de Nemours and Company-Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich)-Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.-Mitushi Biopharma-Novozymes A/S-Sternenzyme-Infinita Biotech Pvt. Ltd.-Calza ClementeGet Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Check out more related studies published by Fact Research:Enzyme Stabilizer Market : The global enzyme stabilizer market is valued at US$ 3.48 million in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a steady 5.9% CAGR over the next ten years (2023 to 2033). Worldwide enzyme stabilizer sales are projected to reach US$ 6.2 billion by 2033-end.Enzyme-Based Plant Protein Market : Enzymes are gradually providing solutions to various problems in a world as people are searching for more sustainable practices and more effective use of resources. Hence rising demand for a sustainable product as well as a healthy protein source is projected to enhance the growth of enzyme-based plant protein market in the forecast period of 2021-2031.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. 