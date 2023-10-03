What Has The Nobel Prize In Physics Ever Done For You?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Each October, physics is in the news with the awarding of the Nobel Prize. The work acknowledged through this most prestigious award often seems far removed from our everyday lives, with prizes given for things like“optical methods for studying Hertzian resonances in atoms” and“elucidating the quantum structure of electroweak interactions .”

However, these lauded advances in our basic understanding of the world often have very real, practical consequences for society.

To take just a few examples, Nobel-winning physics has given us portable computers, efficient LED lighting, climate modeling and radiation treatment of cancer.

Thin magnets and portable computers

In 2007, the physics Nobel was awarded jointly to Peter Grünberg and Albert Fert for the discovery of“giant magnetoresistance .”

In the late 1980s, Grünberg and Fert (and their research groups) were independently studying very thin layers of magnets. They both noticed that electricity flowed through the layers differently depending on the direction of the magnetic fields.

These teams were looking to understand fundamental properties of very thin magnets. However, their findings led to something we now take for granted: portable computers.

At the time, most computers stored information on a hard disk drive made of a magnetic material. To read the information from the drive, a very small and very accurate magnetic field sensor is needed.