(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) RB Leipzig Managing Director Max Eberl's abrupt departure last Friday dominated German headlines but coach Marco Rose might not have been too displeased with the timing.

Despite this controversial issue, the 2022 German Cup winner managed a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich, showcasing their mettle when facing premier teams.

Moreover, ahead of the crucial UEFA Champions League group clash against the Citizens, the 47-year-old didn't have to address two painful defeats, a crushing 7-0 loss seven months ago and a staggering 6-3 defeat two years ago marking low points in RB's history.

While club leaders criticized Eberl for a lack of commitment, amidst rumors that the 50-year-old might have orchestrated his dismissal to join Bayern Munich, Rose termed it“sad” not to have Eberl around longer.

Ten months post the highly-anticipated arrival of Eberl in Leipzig, the arrangement soured into a major misunderstanding after the club paid 2.5 million euros to Moenchengladbach to secure the former defender.

Following a fruitful transfer summer spearheaded by Eberl, which yielded a significant financial gain besides promising new arrivals, the relationship deteriorated.

“Everyone who knows us is aware we had a close relationship,” Rose said. The Leipzig coach called for understanding of Eberl's challenges in adapting to life in the East German town.

Rose emphasized his role in ensuring the team operates smoothly, refraining from commenting further on the leadership discord.

Eberl's contributions are evident as Lois Openda, Castello Lukeba, and Xavi swiftly secured spots in the starting eleven, enhancing the squad's quality.

Disregarding the setbacks in Manchester, Rose recalls his side's 2-1 victory and a 1-1 draw in two home games.

“It's no secret of how big the wave is we are facing, but we know about our chances to strike back,” he said.

The French under-21 internationals Mohamed Simakan and Lukeba exhibited commendable performances against Bayern's offense led by Three-Lions captain Harry Kane.

The absence of key figure Spanish international Dani Olmo hasn't impeded the team's progress, as Belgian striker Openda observes:“The mixture of experienced guys and the energy of the younger ones are a perfect match.”

Eberl's dismissal seemingly fostered unity within RB, especially with midfielder Kevin Kampl returning post-injury.

“Considering this season's performance after a busy transfer summer gives us a good feeling for the upcoming challenge,” Rose asserted, promising to devise a robust game plan“that makes us keep our heads up.” ■

Famagusta Gazette





