Cloudera to Unveil LLMs Empowering Businesses for Trusted, Secure, and Sustainable AI at GITEX 2023

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), is proud to announce its participation at GITEX Global 2023 in collaboration with its partner, Digital Dubai, a government authority dedicated to advancing digital innovation and transformation. This is the third consecutive year of Cloudera’s participation at GITEX Global Dubai. Cloudera will focus on AI and Sustainability this year, highlighting its commitment to driving innovation and collaboration with public and private entities.



Trusting Data for AI Success



Cloudera understands that AI is a cornerstone of modern business transformation. Businesses across the public and private sectors must trust their data to succeed with AI at scale. Trusting AI begins with trusting data. Cloudera empowers organisations to use all their data, whether on the public cloud or in their own data centre, ensuring that AI models have the proper context to deliver business value.



At Gitex 2023, Cloudera will showcase an LLM Chatbot Augmented with Enterprise Data for companies to unlock value from their data further and succeed with enterprise AI in a trusted, secure and responsible manner. The blueprint brings generative AI based on large language models to companies. While publicly available AI services are attractive for companies, they need to build these interactive experiences on their proprietary data in the right context without sharing their data with external services. With the Cloudera offering, businesses can develop their own AI application powered by an open-source LLM of their choice with their data, all hosted internally in the enterprise, empowering all their developers and lines of business - not just data scientists and ML teams - and truly democratising AI.



Extracting Value from Data Assets



Many organisations need help to extract total value from their data assets scattered across diverse cloud and on-premise environments. Cloudera's Open Data Lakehouse helps customers unlock the potential of their data, irrespective of its location. Modern data architectures enable organisations to optimise cloud costs while preparing data for current and future AI developments.



A recent study by Cloudera revealed that 86% of Middle East IT decision-makers plan to move more data to the cloud in the next three years, but 90% intend to repatriate some data to their own data centres over the same period. This shift from "cloud-first" to "workload-first" emphasises the importance of workload analytics in determining the most suitable environment.



Harnessing Data for a Greener Future



In the Middle East, the call for sustainability has reached new heights, with data insights and hybrid data-cloud solutions emerging as pivotal tools for achieving a greener and more sustainable future. Cloudera recognises the transformative potential of data-driven approaches in various areas, including energy, supply chain management, waste reduction, and transportation.



Initiatives like intelligent metering in Dubai, energy-efficient buildings in Saudi Arabia, and supply chain traceability in the UAE exemplify how data-driven practices can lead to significant environmental impact, efficiency gains, and cost savings. Cloudera empowers organisations to collect, analyse, and act upon data insights, fostering transparency and accountability and enabling consumers to make more sustainable choices.



Moreover, Cloudera will also release the second part of their Evolve Data Study conducted in May 2023, which explores the role of data in digital transformation projects and how organisations can gain a competitive advantage by cost-effectively harnessing data.



“Being a prominent technology expo, GITEX provides an excellent platform for Cloudera to highlight its interest and commitment to innovation. These exhibitions provide an excellent platform to engage with people, showcase Cloudera's capabilities, and foster relationships with partners and customers, all while fueling innovation in the tech sector at GITEX 2023,” said Karim Azar, Regional Vice President, Middle East & Turkey at Cloudera.



Cloudera invites all GITEX Global 2023 attendees to visit their booths in Hall 16, number H17-B30/H16-B10, and engage with their experts to learn more about these critical topics.



MENAFN03102023003538015229ID1107178143