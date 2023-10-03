Actuators And Valves Market Generating Revenue Of $204.6 Billion By 2031, At A Booming 7.1% Growth Rate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Actuators And Valves Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Market share is expected to witness considerable growth in coming years, owing to increase in investment by prime players of the market in actuators and valves.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Actuators And Valves Market , by Application (Oil and Gas, Paper and Pulp, Mining, Water and Wastewater, Food and Beverages, Energy and Power, Automotive, Chemicals and CPI, Pharma and Life Sciences, Healthcare, Microelectronics and Semiconductors), by Type (Actuators, Valves): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".

The actuators and valves market was valued at $104.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $204.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

An actuator is a device that converts energy into motion. Actuators are used in a wide range of applications, including industrial automation, transportation, and aerospace. They can be powered by various forms of energy, such as electricity, hydraulic fluid, and pneumatic pressure. Common types of actuators include electric motors, pneumatic cylinders, and hydraulic cylinders. A valve is a mechanical device that regulates the flow of fluids, gases, or other materials. Valves are used in a wide variety of systems, including plumbing, HVAC systems, and industrial processes. They can be operated manually or automatically and can be designed to control the flow of fluids in one or multiple directions. Common types of valves include ball valves, gate valves, and globe valves.

The actuators and valves Industry is likely to experience considerable growth over the course of the forecasted period due to the expansion of the water and wastewater treatment industry, an increase in workplace safety requirements, and the adoption of cutting-edge processing techniques. Additionally, it is projected that the market for actuators and valves would gain significantly from the growing use of robotics in this sector during the forecast period. On the other hand, a lack of product differentiation will restrain the growth of the actuators and valves market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Actuators And Valves Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Actuators And Valves Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Actuators And Valves industry include:

· Crane Holdings, Co

· Emerson Electric Co. (PENTAIR VALVES)

· Flowserve Corporation

· General Electric Company

· IMI plc

· KITZ CORPORATION

· METSO OYJ (NELES OYJ)

· PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION

· Rotork plc

· SLB

Actuators and valves play a critical role in the oil and gas industry. They are used to control the flow of fluids, gases, and other materials in various stages of the oil and gas production process, including exploration, extraction, transportation, and refining. Actuators used in the oil and gas industry include electric actuators, pneumatic actuators, and hydraulic actuators. Electric actuators are commonly used for on/off control valves, while pneumatic and hydraulic actuators are used for control valves that require more precise control. Electric actuators are becoming more popular due to their increased reliability and energy efficiency. Valves used in the oil and gas industry include gate valves, globe valves, and ball valves. Gate valves are commonly used to control the flow of fluids in pipelines, while globe valves are used for more precise control. Ball valves are also commonly used in the oil and gas industry, they are durable and easy to maintain.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Actuators And Valves Market analysis from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Actuators And Valves Market opportunities.

2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4. In-depth analysis of the Actuators And Valves Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Actuators And Valves Market forecast.

6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Actuators And Valves Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

