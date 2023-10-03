Education Ministry Launches Second Edition Of Student Awareness Competition Talks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has launched the second edition of the Student Awareness Competition Talks (SACT) in cooperation with the US Embassy in Qatar, with the participation of 75 students from public and private schools in Qatar, who participated in a two-day training program.

The training program included a number of theoretical and practical training sessions to provide students with public speaking skills, enhance their leadership skills, and engage them in constructive dialogue.

The awareness competition contributes to training students to master the skill of speaking English in front of the public fluently and confidently to empower them and enhance their leadership capabilities.

This year's theme revolves around“How do you see Qatar in 2030”, where participating students will practice presenting their ideas to the public on issues related to the competition's theme and how to address challenges.

The competition will provide an opportunity for students to practice thinking skills and the art of dialogue with the public to raise their level of awareness to reach positive solutions to the issues and areas they aspire to improve and advance.

The competition's judging and evaluation process will begin in January 2024, with the closing ceremony to be held in February 2024.