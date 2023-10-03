Thirteen Drones, Missile Downed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, 13 drones and a missile were destroyed in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region. Infrastructure was hit.

"Thirteen drones and a cruise missile. That much enemy hardware was destroyed by the defenders from the Air Command 'East' and other components of the Defense Forces in the sky over the region at night," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted on Facebook .

A private enterprise, a garage and a car caught fire as a result of falling debris in Dnipro. Firefighters promptly put the fire out.

Debris from downed UAVs also fell on the territory of an industrial enterprise in Pavlohrad. It was hit also. The resulting fire has already been put out. Production facilities were destroyed.

In Nikopol district, the Russians shelled Myrove community with heavy artillery.

Two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

Photos: Serhiy Lysak