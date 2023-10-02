Kazakhstan's Freedom Bank Probes Avenues Of Debuting Tajikistan's Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Freedom Bank of
Kazakhstan is considering the possibility of establishing several
subsidiary structures of Freedom Holding Corporation in the
Tajikistan market, a source at the Kazakh bank told Trend .
A Freedom Bank representative said the bank sees significant
potential and opportunities for the development of digital
financial services and products in Tajikistan. The bank aims to
cultivate partnerships with Tajikistani banks in various areas.
Currently, discussions with Tajikistan's National Bank are
centered on issues related to the development of state and
financial services, the role of digitization in the evolution of
the banking system, as well as the existing challenges and
opportunities.
Aidos Zhumagulov, advisor to the board of directors of the
Kazakh bank, previously expressed Freedom Bank's interest in
opening a subsidiary bank or branch in Tajikistan. In response,
Hokim Kholiqzoda, Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan,
noted that the country's banking legislation has created a
favorable environment for the establishment of foreign banks, their
branches, and representations.
Freedom Holding Corporation offers a wide array of digital
banking products, encompassing digital mortgages, digital vehicle
purchase loans, payroll processing, commercial loans, savings, and
internet banking services in Kazakhstan and various other
countries.
