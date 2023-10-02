(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Gov't Shutdown Averted, But Stocks Still Uneasy













Stocks were lower Monday even after U.S. legislators were able to come to a short-term agreement that staved off a government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrials stayed in the red, but climbed to within 27.93 points of breakeven to 33,497.57.

The S&P 500 index found its way upward 5.34 points to 4,293.39.

The NASDAQ index gained 112.19 points to 13,333.29.

September marked the worst monthly performance of the year for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ The three major averages all finished the quarter in the red.

Discover was the S&P 500's top gainer Monday morning, with shares up 6.6%. Semiconductor company Nvidia took on 5.5% and insulin pump maker Insulet surged 3.2%. Cryptocurrency-related stock Coinbase added 2.2%, while Marathon Digital advanced 6.2% as crypto prices rallied.

The communications services and technology sectors were the only positive industries in the broad market index. Communication services added 1.2%, while the tech sector traded 1% higher.

The Senate passed a continuing resolution with just hours to spare before a midnight deadline Saturday, which was then signed by President Joe Biden into law. The bill keeps the government open through mid-November, an extended period that lawmakers can use to finalize funding legislation.

The initial reaction to the shutdown deal was positive with equity futures in the green for most of Sunday evening into Monday. But futures fell into the red before markets officially opened as investors turned their focus back to surging interest rates near 15-year highs.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury were woozy, raising yields to 4.69% from Friday's 4.58%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices sank $1.87 to $88.92 U.S. a barrel.

