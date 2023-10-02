Iraq Exports Over 103 Mln Barrels Of Crude Oil In Sept.

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Iraq exported 103.14 million barrels of crude oil in September, generating 9.49 billion U.S. dollars in revenue, the country's Oil Ministry announced on Sunday.

The average price of Iraqi crude oil in September was 92.05 dollars per barrel, the ministry said in a statement, citing statistics from the State Organization for Marketing of Oil, an Iraqi company.

About 102.22 million barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq via the port of Basra, 473,335 barrels from the Qayyara oilfield in the northern province of Nineveh, and 449,423 barrels were sent to neighboring Jordan during the month, the statement said.

Iraq's economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for more than 90 percent of the country's revenues. ■

