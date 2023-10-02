Pineapple To Boondi Raita: 7 Types Of Raita To Enjoy With Your Meal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Raita is a popular Indian condiment that is made with mixing yogurt with different ingredients.

Discover 7 delightful Indian raita variations, perfect for cooling down spicy dishes and adding a refreshing twist to your meals.



It is made by adding pineapple to yogurt, giving it a sweet and tangy flavour. A little amount of spice is sprinled to enhance the tanginess.

Prepared by adding finely chopped onion and tomato in the yogurt. Spices like pepper, cumin powder, salt and dried mint powder are added to enhance the taste.

Mix the puree of green chilli and fresh mint with yogurt and sprinkle some black salt and cumin powder on it. This raita goes well with Biryani.

It is prepared by adding grated beetroot to the yogurt, giving it a sweet and earthy taste. This raita is refreshing as well as

healthy.

Made by mixing grated cucumber to the yogurt and sprinkling spices like cumin powder, pepper, mint powder and salt, this raita is a favourite of many.

It is prepared by adding pomegranate to the yogurt. Onion and cucumber are optional to add for extra flavour. Sprinkle some salt, pepper and cumin powder on it.

Boondi is a small fried crispy ball made out of chickpea flour. When added to yogurt, boondi softens up giving a unique flavour to the raita.