Global Bisphenol A Market Size To Reach USD 37.52 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bisphenol A market size is expected to account for USD 37.52 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 5.3% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of Bisphenol A (BPA) is attributed to growing demand for polycarbonates from packaging industry. Polycarbonates plastics, produced from bisphenol A, find use in packaging of food & beverages due to their lightweight, high heat resistance, enhanced impact resistance, and better optical transparency. Packaging containers produced from polycarbonate are reusable and highly resistant to stains. Due to their improved longevity and robustness, polycarbonate packaging and containers are used in cafeterias and restaurants as a low-cost storage and durable alternative.
Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @
Increasing demand for bisphenol A-based products in the electronics industry to offer improved safety to consumers is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Electronics companies use flame retardant polycarbonate to comply with strict legislative regulations on flame retardancy. Polycarbonates are highly essential and beneficial in manufacturing electrical & electronic goods, such as cell phones, hairdryers, cameras, and computers, housings, as well as electrical products such as fuse boxes, cable ducts, lug connections, lamp covers, and switches.
Additionally, rapid market revenue growth for bisphenol A (BPA) is due to rise in price of bisphenol A as an indispensable raw material in various industrial applications.
Scope of Research
| Report Details
| Outcome
| Market size in 2020
| USD 20.11 Billion
| CAGR (2021–2028)
| 5.3%
| Revenue forecast to 2032
| USD 37.52 Billion
| Base year for estimation
| 2020
| Historical data
| 2018–2019
| Forecast period
| 2021–2028
| Quantitative units
| Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2028
| Report coverage
| Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
| Segments covered
| Application, industry vertical, distribution channel, and region
| Regional scope
| North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; and Middle East & Africa
| Country scope
| U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Israel
| Key companies profiled
| LG Chem Ltd., Covestro AG, The Dow Chemical Company, SABIC, Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Teijin Limited, China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, and Samyang Holdings Corporation.
| Customization scope
| 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation
Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @
Major Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global bisphenol A (BPA) market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized companies accounting for a major revenue share. Major companies have well-established facilities and are undertaking acquisitions and mergers, and strategic agreements. They are engaging in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and efficient technologies and products in bisphenol A (BPA) market. Some prominent players operating in the bisphenol A (BPA) market are:
LG Chem Ltd. Covestro AG The Dow Chemical Company SABIC Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc. Mitsui Chemicals Teijin Limited China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Samyang Holdings Corporation.
Strategic Development
In July 2019, LOTTE Chemical entered into a strategic agreement with GS Energy to invest in their petrochemical business. As a part of this strategic joint venture, investment would be made for construction of production facility to produce 200,000 tons of bisphenol A among other chemicals.
Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @
Some Key Highlights in the Report
By application, the flame retardants segment is expected witness a rapid revenue CAGR over forecast period. Flame retardant plastic materials are crucial for daily used home appliances and electronic equipment. Flame retardant property decreases flame spread rate, lessens release of heat, and reduces generation of fumes and smoke. By industry vertical, the medical segment revenue is expected grow at a rapid rate over forecast period due to increasing use of polycarbonate in producing critical medical equipment and accessories. Improved optical transparency of polycarbonate plastic enables direct and clear view of proper flow monitoring of blood or other fluids. Healthcare providers rely on medical equipment manufactured using bisphenol A-based plastics for a clear view inside human body to check the presence of any obstructions or air bubbles during medical procedures. Bisphenol A (BPA) can be found in some thermal paper receipts as a heat sensitive coating component, enabling inkless printing. Thermal paper receipts offer reliable, faster, and cost-effective printing. Bisphenol A market in North America contributed to significant revenue share in 2020 attributed to increasing demand for bisphenol A-based plastics and resins in industries, such as electronics, medical, and automotive.
Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@
Emergen Research has segmented the global bisphenol A market on the basis of application, industry vertical, distribution channel, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Epoxy Resins Polycarbonate Resins Unsaturated Polyester Resins Flame Retardants Polysulfone Resins Polyacrylate Others Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Automotive Electronics Medical Paints & Coatings Packaging Others Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA
Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!
Polyethylene Furanoate Market By Application (Bottles, Films, Fibers, Others), and By Regions Forecasts to 2027
Tungsten Carbide Market By Application (Cemented Carbide, Coatings, Alloys, Others), By End User (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Mining & Construction, Electronics, Others) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027
Hunting and Shooting Ammunition Market By Type (Bullets, Artillery Shells, Others), By End Users (Hunting, Sports, Training), By Caliber (Small, Medium), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027
Photonic Crystals Market By Type, By Application (Image Sensors, Solar & PV Cells, LEDs Displays, Optical Fibers, Discrete & Integrated Optical Components Lasers, and Others), By End-Use (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, and Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027
Construction Sealants Market By Resin Type, By Usage, By Product Type, By Application, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027
Construction Sustainable Materials Market By Product Type, By Application, By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027
Continuous Fiber Composites Market By Resin Type, By Product Type, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027
PEEK Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web:
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail:
Explore Our Japanese Version: Bisphenol A Market
Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:
Read our Press Release @
Tags Bisphenol A Market Size Bisphenol A Market Trend Bisphenol A market research market report Related Links
synthetic rubber market d3o market optically clear adhesives market electrochemical glass market carbon fiber market polyvinylidene fluoride (pvdf) market specialty fertilizers market technical insulation market industrial wastewater treatment service market waste management market calcium formate market air treatment market cellulose-based plastics market autoclaved aerated concrete market titanium nitride coating market hydrocolloids market electrophoresis market structural insulated panels market impact modifiers market silicon wafer market
MENAFN02102023004107003653ID1107175106
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.