Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Receives Patent For Its Ultracapacitor Generator Start Module - ULTRAGEN3000TM

Ultracapacitor-based energy storage solutions have significantly enhanced reliability. Ultracapacitors, unlike batteries, provide dependable and consistent energy even in extreme temperatures, providing better reliability for critical applications such as backup generator systems. This new patent adds to the Company's patented energy storage solutions portfolio and enhances growth opportunities within the Green Energy Solutions business segment.

"This patent is another important milestone toward our goal of strengthening our Company's intellectual property portfolio. Our engineering team continues to design and develop unique products that surpass our customers' expectations with cost-savings, reliability, and efficiency," stated Richardson's Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice-President Power and Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions Group s.

