Amir, Uzbekistan President Hold Official Talks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and HE Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the friendly Republic of Uzbekistan, held an official session of talks at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

At the beginning of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed His Excellency the President and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay. His Highness stressed the importance of relations between the two countries and looked forward to this visit pushing bilateral cooperation between the two countries to greater heights in order to achieve the aspirations and interests of the two countries. His Highness wished further developments for Qatari-Uzbek relations.

For his part, His Excellency the President of Uzbekistan expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, expressing his keenness to strengthen cooperation and development relations between the two countries and push them to broader horizons in multiple fields.

During the session, bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, and ways to support and develop them in all fields, especially in politics, economy, investment and tourism, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.

The session was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of the Interior, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan, His Excellency Saad bin Sharida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Trade and Industry, and His Excellency Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and a number of senior officials.

On the Uzbek side, the session was attended by His Excellency Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister, His Excellency Bakhtiyar Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Jorabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy, His Excellency Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, and a number of senior officials and members of the official delegation.

His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the President of Uzbekistan also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a group of topics of common interest.

His Highness the Amir also held a luncheon in honor of His Excellency the President of Uzbekistan and his accompanying delegation.