eyefactive develops Object Recognition for IR Touchscreens up to 98''

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

eyefactive entwickelt Objekterkennung für IR Touchscreens bis 98 Zoll

eyefactive develops object recognition for infrared IR touch screens up to 98 inches. Passive marker chips available now.

HAMBURG, GERMANY, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Object recognition is now also possible on display sizes of 86 and 98 inches. The new technology developed by eyefactive works on touch screens with infrared frames (IR) and corresponding marker chips.Object recognition on IR touch screensObject recognition on touch screens was mainly realized on capacitive displays. With the newly developed technology of eyefactive it is now possible to recognize objects also on touch screens with infrared frames (IR), a world novelty.Objects are recognized on multi-touch displays by means of so-called marker chips. They have now been adapted by eyefactive for recognition on touch screens with IR technology. The marker chips are passive and therefore do not need a battery for permanent operation.IR Slim touch screen displaysOne advantage of capacitive touch screens is their flush surface, ideally suited for integration in interactive systems such as multi-touch tables or kiosks.With the IR-Slim touch frames the frame distance is reduced to only 3mm. The partner company EXACT Solutions integrates the IR-Slim touch frames with display sizes of 86'' and 98'' inches. These dimensions are so far not achievable with capacitive touch screens.Touch screen object recognitionObject recognition technology on touch screens can be used, among other things, to make it particularly easy for customers to obtain information about products at the point of sale. Simply place products on the display and the corresponding information is shown digitally.The new IR-Slim touch screens including the corresponding object recognition technology are available at partner EXACT Solutions as well as at eyefactive directly.Required are a corresponding IR-Slim display, a set of marker chips as well as corresponding apps, which can be downloaded via the eyefactive AppStore.Learn more here:

eyefactive develops Object Recognition for IR Touchscreens up to 98''