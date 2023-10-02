Armenian Journalist Exposes Armenian Fakes

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
Journalist Bella Lalayan published footage of warehouses in
Khankendi filled with food and accused the leaders of the
liquidated junta of abusing residents of Garabagh of Armenian
nationality, Azernews reports.
She wrote about this on her Facebook page .
“Immoral!
I don't know what to call you, and how the Armenians of Garabagh
can pay for your enmity, the days of suffering and hell for taking
so many innocent lives.
Monsters!
After this, how can you think that it wasn't you who blew up the
gasoline tank?
Monsters, cannibals who devoured Garabagh! I don't know what to say
to make my heart feel lighter,” writes Bella Lalayan.
Let us note that this publication once again demonstrates that
there was no“blockade” in the Garabagh economic region of
Azerbaijan and that the separatist leaders deliberately lied about
the“hunger” in order to slander and denigrate Azerbaijan.
