Nigeria marks 63rd independence anniversary with economic challenges

(MENAFN) Nigeria celebrated its 63rd independence anniversary from Britain on Sunday, marking its liberation from British rule on October 1, 1960, after almost three decades of colonialism. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a nationwide address, acknowledged that the sacrifices of the founding fathers had made a modern Nigeria possible. He urged Nigerians not to allow the country's current economic challenges to diminish their hopes for its survival.



"There wouldn't have been a modern Nigeria without the sacrifices of our forefathers," he noted, pledging to address the issue of inflation through various economic reforms, including investments in small-scale enterprises.



Tinubu praised Nigerians' resilience in the face of economic hardships, describing them as "remarkable in character, joined by a common dream for prosperity and a unifying idea for growth." Nigeria's population stands at over 215 million people.

