Azerbaijan To Take Important Steps In Space Projects

Azerbaijan will actively implement new projects aimed at strengthening its role in the field of space research and technology in the coming years, former member of the European Parliament Jean-Yves Le Gallou said this at the 13th IAF international session.

"I had a chance to witness important events in Azerbaijan. This is the launch of two communication satellites - Azerspace 1 and Azerspace 2, which was a significant moment in the space sphere of Azerbaijan," the former MEP said.

He outlined that in recent years the world has witnessed the active development of the space sphere, which shows the growing importance and interest in space research and technology, adding that yesterday morning the last satellite was successfully launched, thus emphasizing the continuous striving for new achievements in space.

Notably, the International Astronautical Federation's MMOP has been organized since 2009.

The 13th meeting is being held on the eve of the 74th Baku International Astronautical Congress scheduled for October 2-6.

The International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan was held for the first time in 1973 on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The 24th International Astronautical Congress was held in Azerbaijan on October 7-13, 1973 under the motto "Space Research - Penetration of Science and Technology". Baku became the first city in the South Caucasus region where this event was organized.

In 2019, Azerbaijan's capital won the right to host the most prestigious event of the space industry for the second time at the General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in Washington, DC.

Organized by Azercosmos, the 74th International Astronautical Congress "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance" will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.