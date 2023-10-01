Azerbaijan To Take Important Steps In Space Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan will actively implement new projects aimed at
strengthening its role in the field of space research and
technology in the coming years, former member of the European
Parliament Jean-Yves Le Gallou said this at the 13th IAF
international session.
"I had a chance to witness important events in Azerbaijan. This
is the launch of two communication satellites - Azerspace 1 and
Azerspace 2, which was a significant moment in the space sphere of
Azerbaijan," the former MEP said.
He outlined that in recent years the world has witnessed the
active development of the space sphere, which shows the growing
importance and interest in space research and technology, adding
that yesterday morning the last satellite was successfully
launched, thus emphasizing the continuous striving for new
achievements in space.
Notably, the International Astronautical Federation's MMOP has
been organized since 2009.
The 13th meeting is being held on the eve of the 74th Baku
International Astronautical Congress scheduled for October 2-6.
The International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan was held
for the first time in 1973 on the initiative of National Leader
Heydar Aliyev.
The 24th International Astronautical Congress was held in
Azerbaijan on October 7-13, 1973 under the motto "Space Research -
Penetration of Science and Technology". Baku became the first city
in the South Caucasus region where this event was organized.
In 2019, Azerbaijan's capital won the right to host the most
prestigious event of the space industry for the second time at the
General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in
Washington, DC.
Organized by Azercosmos, the 74th International Astronautical
Congress "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance"
will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.
