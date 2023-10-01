KCR To Skip PM Modi's Program In Poll-Bound Telangana Today, 6Th Time Since February 2022

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Telangana CM KCR will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program in the poll-bound state today, October 1, while BRS Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will receive him and participate in the event, said State Minister Srinivas Yadav as quoted by ANI.

With this, it will be the sixth time in a row CM KCR has skipped from participating in Prime Minister's events in the state, since February 2022.Earlier in April this year, CM KCR skipped PM Modi's program even after he was invited following the protocol neither did he receive the PM at the airport upon his arrival.PM Modi had then said in his address that he is“pained by the non-cooperation” of the KCR government.PM Modi will visit Telangana on Sunday afternoon where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than ₹13,500 crore.\"Around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will reach Mahabubnagar district, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than ₹13,500 crore, in important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education. During the program, the Prime Minister will also flag off a train service through video conferencing,\" Prime Minister's Office said.It said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of the Nagpur – Vijayawada Economic Corridor.\"The projects include - 108 km long 'four-lane access controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G' and 90 km long 'four-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G. These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about ₹6400 crore. The projects will reduce travel distance between Warangal and Khammam by about 14 km; and between Khammam and Vijayawada by about 27 km,\" an official statement issued by PMO said.PMO further stated that the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a road project - 'four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB' which is built at a cost of about ₹2,460 crore.\"The project is a part of Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh,\" an official statement said.PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of important oil and gas pipeline projects that will be done during the program.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the 'Multi-Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)'.He will also inaugurate 'five new buildings of the University of Hyderabad' i.e, School of Economics; School of Mathematics and Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex – III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication (Annexe).

