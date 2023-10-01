Rahul Gandhi On Meaning Of Hinduism, Being A Hindu: 'Belongs To No One...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has reflected on the essence of Hinduism and being a Hindu, explaining how Hinduism belongs to no one and yet accepts anyone who chooses to embrace it. In an article for a leading media house, Rahul Gandhi writes that binding Hinduism to a particular nation is to limit it.“To call Hinduism a set of cultural norms is to misunderstand it. Hinduism is how we mitigate and understand our relationship with our fears. It is a path towards the realisation of truth and though it belongs to no one, it is open to anyone who chooses to walk on it,” Rahul Gandhi writes in 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'.Referring to ocean as life, the Congress MP says that everyone is equal for a Hindu because“she [the Hindu] understands we are all swimming and drowning in exactly the same waters”.“She reaches out and protects all the beings around her who are struggling to swim” and defending everyone, especially the weak” is a Hindu's“dharma”.“A Hindu is bestowed with a deep sense of curiosity, one that ensures she never closes her mind to understanding. A Hindu is humble and is always ready to listen and learn from any being that swims in the great ocean.... She loves all living beings and accepts that each one of them has the right to choose their own path to navigate and understand the ocean,” Rahul Gandhi has written in the opinion piece for Indian Express.

